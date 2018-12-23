  1. Economy
23 December 2018 - 12:43

Considerable 38% decline of banana imports in eight months

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Imports of banana into the country witnessed a significant 38% slump in the eight months of the current year (March 21 – Nov. 21) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that 289,921 tons of fresh or dried banana, valued at about $257.560 million, were imported into the country in the same period.

In this regard, banana imports into Iran accounted for 1.35 and 0.87 percent share of Iran’s total imports respectively, IRICA reported.

In addition, 468,186 tons of banana, valued at $360.599 million, were imported into the country in the eight months of the last Iranian calendar year (March 20 – Nov. 20, 2017), showing a significant 38.08 and 28.57 percent decline in terms of weight and value respectively, IRICA ended.

