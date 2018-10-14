Banana imports into Iran declined by 33%

About 233,772 thousand tons of fresh or dehydrated bananas have been imported to Iran during the first six months of current Iranian year (March 21-Sept. 21) worth about 217.871.000 million dollars.

This shows a 33.32% and 19.30% decline in weight and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year, according to the latest figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

This amount of banana imports accounted for 1.44% and 0.98% of the volume and value of Iran’s total imports during the period under review.



