Iran, Pakistan determined to boost border security: FM spox

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Ghasemi said both sides stress on enhancing security measures in the borders, noting that efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of the remaining Iranian border guards that were abducted and crossed over into Pakistan be a terrorist group in October.

Noting that enemies seek volatility in the region and try to disturb its peace and security, the official asserted that “we are in constant talks with the Pakistani side to free the rest of the abductees.”

12 Iranian border guards, including local Basij volunteer forces, were abducted on Oct. 16 by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based in Pakistan. Following the incident, top military and diplomatic officalis including, IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour and FM Zarif made several visits to Pakistan to discuss the issue with Pakistani officials. According to reports, Iranian border guards are in full health.

Five of the guards were released in November. While the 7 remain in the hands of the terrorists.

Iran, as one of the main victims of terrorism in the region, has repeatedly urged the neighboring governments, including Pakistan, to join hands and devise comprehensive frameworks for increasing bilateral ties in the fields of security and fight against terrorism.

MR/IRN83139072