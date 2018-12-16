Parl. National Security Commission opposes suing FM Zarif in court

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, the spokesman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Sunday that the members of the Commission are opposed to take some lawmakers’ complaints against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Last month, Zarif leveled accusations of vast money-laundering operations against some Iranian institutions in a bid to urge the lawmakers to swiftly pass the FATF-related anti-Money laundering bill (CFT), which was finally approved in the Parliament after amendments.

Khoshroodi said that the members of the National Security Commission are opposed to bring complaints against Zarif’s money-laundering claims to the Judiciary based on Article 234 of the Parliament's instructions.

