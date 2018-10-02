Iran urges intl. community to persuade Israel to destroy chemical arsenal

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of 10th International Educational Conference on the Medical Aspects of Protecting against Chemical Weapons, Director General for International Peace and Security Affairs, Reza Najafi, said that Iran, as one of the largest victims of chemical weapons, condemns the use of any weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by anyone in anywhere in the world and this belief is deeply rooted in the religious credence of Iranian people.

The Iranian nation has the bitter experience of more than 250 chemical attacks carried out by Saddam Hussein regime in the course of eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988) which left over 100,000 victims, he added.

Najafi went on to note that the use of unconventional weapons against Iran during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war was taken in the face of the international community's silence, especially the United Nations Security Council.

The Israeli regime and some countries have not yet joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, he said, adding that the international community has the obligation to persuade owners of chemical weapons to expedite the destruction of their arsenals.

Najafi further stressed the need for Israeli regime to comply with the international regulations, as well as the full adherence of the United States to the Chemical Weapons Convention, especially with respect to the complete destruction of the country’s chemical arsenal.

MA/IRN83051620