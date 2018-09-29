Iranian startup designs S.A.Post as personal postal code

“Every individual can register on our website and receive a six-digit code and use it as a permanent address which is not changed for the lifetime,” the startup founder Alireza Jafari said in an interview with the Tehran Times on Wednesday.

In this way, the receiver is not obliged to give his or her detailed address in order to receive parcels or letters, he said.

As an Iranian, if you have the virtual code and sojourn in any other country, you can receive parcels and letters sending from Iran at your new destination via the code. S.A.Post also plans to expand its services in many other countries as well.

“Besides, the service provides you a facility to change your address even through the month without changing the code,” he explained.

The receiver does not need to give address for receiving mails and via the code he or she receives the mail everywhere in Iran, Jafari said.

Unlike postal code, which is place-based, the virtual code is for each individual and is not changed with address change, he added.

A traveler in love with letters

“I do love travelling and besides I prefer to be connected with my friends through letter writing,” Jafari explained.

“Hence most of my letters were returned to sender since I was not at home,” he lamented.

“There I started to think about a system according to which, the address of receiver is dependent on an individual not his or her location,” he said.

S.A.Post in other countries

As the parcel and letter per capita is much higher in many other countries like the U.S. and Canada, the S.A.Post plans to expand its services in many other countries as well.

“We welcome people in other countries who can help us to boost this system globally,” he said.

The first virtual code was verified for Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi while he visited the startup office in Isfahan on September 24.

