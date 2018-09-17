Syrian Army kills scores of al-Nusra in Hama, Idleb

SANA’s reporter said that an army unit directed artillery strikes on a terrorist group affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra while it was infiltrating to the southwestern woodlands of Jisr al-Shughour in the far southwest of Idleb, killing or injuring all its members and destroying their arms.

The sniper terrorist Iyad Kasar Ramoud was identified among the killed terrorists.

In the northern countryside of Hama, the army targeted a group of al-Nusra moving in the area surrounding al-Latamina town, causing casualties among the group.

SANA/MNA