Tehran, Singapore eye increased sports coop.

Touching upon the eagerness of Iranian sports bodies to enhance cooperation with Singapore, the Iranian envoy said that the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the East Asian country in this regard.

Lim Teck Yin, for his part, expressed Singapore’s readiness for holding joint training camps and courses while stressing the need to invite Iranian coaches and athletes to his country for using their invaluable experiences in related fields.

