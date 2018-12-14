  1. Sports
14 December 2018 - 15:42

Tehran, Singapore eye increased sports coop.

Tehran, Singapore eye increased sports coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Singapore Javad Ansari held a meeting with Singapore's Sports Council chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin, discussing ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the sports field.

Touching upon the eagerness of Iranian sports bodies to enhance cooperation with Singapore, the Iranian envoy said that the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the East Asian country in this regard.

Lim Teck Yin, for his part, expressed Singapore’s readiness for holding joint training camps and courses while stressing the need to invite Iranian coaches and athletes to his country for using their invaluable experiences in related fields.

MAH/IRN83133916

News Code 140486

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News