Democrats' collective from Kerry to Al Gore attack on Trump

Kerry was the Democratic nominee for president in 2004 but ultimately lost the election to former US President George W. Bush. He had also emphasized on the critical situation of the United States following the presence of Trump at the White House.

Also Al Gore, the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, publicly called for President Donald Trump to resign. Moreover, former US President Barack Obama challenged the existing policies in the United States during John McCain's funeral, without naming Trump. Delivering his eulogy, Obama said “so much of our politics, our public life and our public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult and phony controversies and manufactured outrage.”

In front of the thousands gathered, including leaders from both sides of the political aisle – but excluding Trump, who was expressly not invited, Obama continued: “It’s a politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear."

The fact is that one of the main goals of the American Democratic Party leaders in their recent political attacks on Trump is winning the US mid-term elections and the conquest of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Right now the republicans hold the majority of the Congress, and many members of the party, while opposing Trump's policies, are not willing to confront him and stand up against the White House. But the Democrats, on the other hand, are trying to provide the ground for their victory in the 2020 presidential elections by explicitly criticizing, and even resisting to some of Trump's decisions.

Democrats such as John Kerry, believe that if the Republicans fail in the Congress midterm elections and lose their dominance on the House of Representatives and Senate, it will be difficult for Trump to win the 2020 presidential elections.

However, if the democrats fail this time against Republicans, just like the way they did in 2016, and lose seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Trump will not have a difficult way to win the next presidential election. Many American think-tanks and analysts believe that the mid-term elections this year (2018) will turn into a rigorous opposition between Trump's supporters and opponents.

It should be noted here that Democrat candidates for the presidential election in 2020 are not yet introduced. As John Kerry has announced, this is supposed to be after the Congress elections. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and John Kerry are considered as possible candidates for the next US presidential elections. However, some Democrat leaders believe that they should introduce a new figure for this battle.

Finally, it should be stated that the closer we get to the mid-term elections' competitions in November, we will see an increase in the verbal and political attacks of Democrat figures against Trump and his administration and companions at the White House. Some analysts believe that if the Republicans fail in the mid-term elections, we will see a crackdown between the traditional Republicans and Trump.

Of course such a gap exists at the moment, but the leaders of the Republican Party and the affiliated news sources are refraining from fully disclosing it. However, it seems that in case the Republicans lose the congress, it would difficult for the Republican leaders to keep on playing this game! Under such circumstances, Trump is going to be considered as the main accused of the republican' defeat, and is to blame by the remarkable figures in the party.

MNA/TT