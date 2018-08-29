  1. Politics
Leader awards 'Order of Nasr' to Iran’s former Air Force cmdr.

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei awarded the 'Order of Nasr' to Brigadier General Hassan Shah Safi, the former Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Commander, for his valuable efforts and service.

The Army announced on Wednesday that General Shah Safi has been awarded the 'Order of Nasr' for commanding several missions in the Air Force and for years of sincere, genuine and courageous service.

Earlier this month, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh as the new commander of the IRIAF.

Order of Nasr is a military award of Iranian armed forces which is awarded by Commander-in-chief, Leader of Iran, to recognize distinguished logistics contribution and support of the troops.

Lachin Rezaian

