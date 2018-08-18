Crisis in the Republican Party of US

A lot of Republicans in the United States are worried about the failure of this year's congressional elections. Democrats will come to power if Republicans can not maintain their majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Many analysts believe that the probable victory of Democrats in this year's congressional elections is an introduction to their victory in the 2020 presidential election.

On the other hand, many Republicans believe that in the event of a failure in the congressional elections, there is no reason to continue their tacit support of Donald Trump. Still others believe that they should be loyal to the Trump until the presidential elections in the year 2020.

Senior Republican Party officials in the United States do not know what to do in the face of complex circumstances!

Over the past months, there have been whispers in the US political environments and the country's media regarding Republicans bypassing Trump. The rejection of some Republican prominent senators, including McCain, with Trump, as well as the opposition of some of the United States former presidents, including George W. Bush, has aggravated this trend.

However, few thought that at the end of 2018, while only about two years has passed since the presence of Trump at the White House, the confrontation between the dissatisfied Republicans and the US President would become public.

The fact is that Republicans in the United States are now worried about the country's 2020 presidential elections. Surveys in this country have shown that Trump's popularity has fallen by about 38%. Even in some surveys, Trump's popularity has dropped to 35% and below.

Although the president of the United States claims that the polls are all fake, it is obvious that the popularity of Trump with American citizens has fallen since the time of the presidential elections in 2016.

Some Republican senators say they should not be more tolerant of the current president of the United States. A few years ago a Republican senator made unprecedented sentences on this issue.

"That's not in my plans. But I do wonder, I do worry, that in the future we'll be faced with President Trump running for reelection on one side, Drilling down hard on a diminishing base and on the other side you might have you know somebody like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren on the far left of the Democratic Party.

US President Donald Trump may face competition to be the Republican Party’s nominee for the 2020 White House race if he decides to pursue a second term,I do believe if the president is running for re-election, if he continues on the path that he’s on, that’s going to leave a huge swath of voters looking for something else, If he’s the Republican nominee again, we’re likely to see an independent candidate in the November 2020 presidential election."

Senator Jeff Flake's remarks are contemplative. This warning has been given to Trump while it's usually considered normal in the United States for the first-term president of the country to be automatically elected as Republican or Democrat's candidate for the next four years. In any case, recent statements by Jeff Flake suggest that deepening dissatisfaction with Trump do exist among the Republicans. These dissatisfactions would probably be intensified in 2018, during the competitions for the Congressional race.

In any case, it looks like we will see new republican crises in the US before the end of 2018. Crises that the leaders of the party will certainly not have the power to manage.

MNA/TT