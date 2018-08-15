  1. Culture
Asiatic cheetah died of spinal cord injury by car crash

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Department of Environment announced that an Asiatic cheetah cub, struck by a car on the Tehran-Mashhad road last week, died despite the efforts of medical experts in Tehran.

The cub had a very intense spinal cord injury and the efforts to keep it alive were useless.

It was a 9-month-old male cub.

In recent years, huge number of cheetahs have died of car accidents on Tehran-Mashhad road in the vicinity of Khar Turan National Park; Department of Environment and the province's Transportation Administration need to take significant practical measures to avoid senseless attacks on the critically endangered species. 

The only cheetah subspecies found in Asia, the Asiatic cheetah is now confined to Iran where it numbers at about 50; a tenth of what it was less than 40 years ago.

