Asiatic cheetah died of spinal cord injury by car crash

The cub had a very intense spinal cord injury and the efforts to keep it alive were useless.

It was a 9-month-old male cub.

In recent years, huge number of cheetahs have died of car accidents on Tehran-Mashhad road in the vicinity of Khar Turan National Park; Department of Environment and the province's Transportation Administration need to take significant practical measures to avoid senseless attacks on the critically endangered species.

The only cheetah subspecies found in Asia, the Asiatic cheetah is now confined to Iran where it numbers at about 50; a tenth of what it was less than 40 years ago.

