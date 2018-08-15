  1. Sports
Iran reaches final in 2018 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Young Iranian volleyball players have reached the final match in the Asian AVC CUP which is held in Taiwan.

The 2018 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2018 AVC Cup for Men is the sixth edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Cup and organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC). The tournament kicked off on August 9 in Taipei, Taiwan and will wrap up today 15 August. 

The Iranian team won the host country Taiwan in the semi-finals in three straight sets to take on Qatar in the final.

This was the second time that young Iranian volleyball players played with Taiwan in this edition of the competitions after beating the host country in the group stage.

The Iran’s team had just won the Asian championships before participating in the AVC CUP and earned the ticket to the world competitions.

