25 dead in Quetta blast as Pakistan holds election

At least 25 people have been killed and over 35 others injured in an explosion targeting a police van outside a polling station in Quetta, the troubled capital of Balochistan, Pakistan.

The eastern By-Pass has been the target of many shootings and explosions in the past. On July 13, a blast in the southwestern province of Balochistan killed nearly 150 people.

According to local media, the blast in Quetta was carried out by a suicide bomber aimed at sabotaging the election.

Authorities had advised the political parties to avoid holding election rallies for fear of terrorist attacks.

106 million registered voters headed to the polls in Pakistan’s parliamentary elections on Wednesday at 8 a.m. local time to elect members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies.

The race is between the party of jailed-ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and that of former star cricketer Imran Khan — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

MS