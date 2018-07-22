Iran advances to final of World ParaVolley C’ships, obtains ticket to Tokyo 2020

Iran launched a 3-0 win against Ukraine (25-13, 25,19, 25-13) in the semifinal on Saturday.

Iran, 2016 Paralympic Champions, was in Pool B of the competition along with Russia, Germany and Japan where they managed to defeated all their rivals. Advancing to the next round, they gained victory over Paralympic bronze medalist Egypt 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-15) at a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Iran will face Bosnia & Herzegovina in the final match which will be held today in The Hague, Netherlands.

The 2018 World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championships began on July 15 in Netherlands and will finish on July 22, 2018.

Meanwhile, Iran women's national sitting volleyball team also participated in the event and finished 9th.

