Parl. sets punishment for mineral soil sale, export abroad

In an open session held today, Parliamentarians approved Article 21 of the bylaw to protect mineral soil.

Accordingly, any sales and export of mineral soil abroad is forbidden, so that perpetrators and violators will be sentenced to the 5th degree of Ta’zir punishment, Islamic Penal Code.

Identification and recognition of the minerals in soil shall be borne by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, so that it is mandatory to obtain license from the said ministry in order to export mineral soil outside the country.

According to the Article, exit of a small amount of mineral soil outside the country is permitted only at the request of the relevant university or research center.

Ta’zir punishments are divided into eight degrees; the 5th degree includes following items:

― Imprisonment from two to five years

― Fine from eighty million (80,000,000) Rials to one hundred eighty million (180,000,000) Rials

― Deprivation from social rights from five to fifteen years

― Permanent ban from one or more professional or social activity (activities) for legal persons

― Permanent ban from public invitation to increase the capital for legal persons

MA/4353362