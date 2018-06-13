It’s time for Iranian players to express excitement, coach says

MOSCOW, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iran national football team Carlos Queiroz says they are completely ready to meet Morocco at the 2018 World Cup opener.

Team Melli, who became the first team to arrive in Russia for the World Cup last week, are training in Bakovka camp, outside Moscow.

Iran, making their fifth appearance in the World Cup finals, kick off their campaign against the Atlas Lions in St Petersburg on June 15.

Carlos Queiroz's side, meanwhile, face Spain in Kazan on 20 June before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Saransk five days later.

Queiroz says to defeat the African powerhouse will help them to book a place in the knockout stage for the first ever, however it will be a difficult task.

Most recently, Herve Renard's side defeated Estonia 3-1 that means they have now not tasted defeat since one against Cameroon last year, a run of 18 matches, Tehran Times sports correspondent wrote.

“Morocco is an African country but most of their players were born in the European countries and grown up there. They take advantage of a good coach and have also creative players. We respect them a lot and I am sure they respect us a lot too,” Queiroz told reporters at Bakovka.

“Team Melli want to beat Morocco but there is no guarantee to win the match, however, we can guarantee we will fight until the end. Actions, of course, do speak louder than words, and we want to act,” the Portuguese added.

Queiroz also confirmed two players sustain injury.

