Iran to take additional measures to protect endangered Persian onager

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – General Director for Environmental Protection of Fars province Saeed Mahmoudi announced on Monday the new measures taken to protect Persian onager, also called Perisan Zebra, in Bahram-e Gur Protected Area.

The Persian onager, also called the Persian wild ass or Persian zebra, is a subspecies of onager native to Iran and is living together with other animals in Bahram-e Gur Protected Area in Fars province.

The region is the birthplace and habitat of the Persian Zebra, a subspecies of Asian Zebra (Equus hemionus) and large mammal belonging to the horse family. The Persian Zebra, which is similar to donkey but larger in size, is now critically endangered.

Reduced rainfall and severe drought in the protected area threatens the Persian Zebras habitat and its population, Mahmoudi said, adding "in order to resolve the issue, night rafting, feeding, constructing and installing warning panels and providing brochures for informing drivers have been taken as measures to save the lives of these endangered species.

