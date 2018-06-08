No prospect of talks with US in face of sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Spokesman Ghasemi said Fri. that there is no prospect for talks with US on any topics as long as Washington continues to treat the Iranian nation with threats and sanctions.

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks in a statement on Friday in reaction to the recent comments by US President Trump regarding the instatement of unprecedented sanctions and at the same time expressing hope to reach a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

“The JCPOA is a prime example of lack of commitment and blatant violation of international rules and regulations committed by the US government and Mr. Trump,” said Ghasemi. “As of today, there are very few independent governments from the East to the West which would be still optimistic about the prospect of cooperation and partnership with the US.”

Ghasemi went on to stress that the Iranian nation and government do not welcome the use of sanctions, pressure, and unlawful policing against any country in the world.

“For 40 years, we have relied on the power of determination, wisdom, and skills to turn a blind eye to the so-called back-breaking US sanctions; we will never bow to bullying and pressure,” Ghasemi added.

The Iranian diplomat called the US government an “economic terrorist” which is busy threatening other independent countries in the world with the sanctions regime.

“US is far too weak to be able to make the smallest dent in the determination of the Iranian nation which is resolute on preserving their independence, continuing their fight against terrorism and promoting stability, security and economic growth in the region,” he added.

Ghasemi further advised Trump to change his unilateral outlook at the world and stop the use of threats, sanctions and pressure instead of hoping to reach a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

MS/4315620