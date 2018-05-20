پارسی
FM Zarif receives EU energy commissioner
TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete who is visiting Tehran to convey Europe’s message of pro-JCPOA support to Iranian officails met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.
By: Asghar Khamseh
2018-05-20 17:05
