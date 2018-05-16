Raisin export value hits $152mn

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that more than 96,000 tons of quality raisin, valued at $152 million, was exported in the past Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2018).

According to reports, 96,420 tons of high-quality raisin of various types was exported over the past year to many countries in the world, showing a considerable jump as compared to a year earlier. The volume is worth about $153 million

Statistics indicate that 55,000 tons of seedless raisin, valued at $74.92 million, was exported from Iran to other countries.

IRICA further reported that Iran exported 11,80 tons of fresh grapes, valued at $7.016 million, were exported in the same period.

MA/4298678