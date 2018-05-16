Raisin export value hits $152mn

According to reports, 96,420 tons of high-quality raisin of various types was exported over the past year to many countries in the world, showing a considerable jump as compared to a year earlier. The volume is worth about $153 million
Statistics indicate that 55,000 tons of seedless raisin, valued at $74.92 million, was exported from Iran to other countries.
IRICA further reported that Iran exported 11,80 tons of fresh grapes, valued at $7.016 million, were exported in the same period.
MA/4298678
Comment