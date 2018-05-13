Measures taken to tackle currency crisis prove to be effective

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said on Sunday that the new measures taken by the government to control currency market have proven to be effective, adding they will make the country’s economy safe.

“The government is fully prepared to govern the country better in any condition,” Jahangiri said in a meeting with different officials tasked with brining the ongoing currency crisis in the country under control.

He said that the government has operated a new internet platform called ‘Nima’ to organize currency transactions, adding that it has been welcome by importers, exporters as well as the banks.

He called on all the government bodies to coordinate their efforts and join hands to facilitate the trade relations with other countries.

Jahangiri went on to promise that the currency market will stabilize very soon and no need to worry about the prices of basic goods.

Also in the same meeting, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Valiollah Seif said that ‘Nima’ platform has provided the opportunity to bring the currency crisis under control.

Iran’s national currency the Rial has recently lost more than 20 percent of its value against foreign currencies as a result of sanctions imposed on economy as well as psychological factors.

