All abductees, held by "Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in Douma, released

DAMASCUS, Apr. 10 (MNA) – All abductees, held by “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in Douma city in the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside, were liberated on Monday evening.

SANA correspondent said that two buses carrying dozens of liberated abductees arrived in one of the Syrian Arab army checkpoints near al-Wafedeen Camp corridor at 11:00 pm, after which they headed for al-Faihaa stadium in Damascus where their relatives and thousands of citizens have been waiting to welcome them.

The first batch of abductees, most of them were women and children who have been kidnapped from Adra Industrial City since January 2013, was released on Sunday after an agreement was reached earlier in the day to release all the abductees in exchange for the exit of all terrorists.

SANA/MNA