Iran exports $120m electricity equipment to Iraq, Afghanistan

“Iran’s export of electricity industry equipment rose by 30 per cent in the past year [of the Iranian calendar] and in the same period different electric transformers at the value of more than $120 million were exported to Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Arsalan Fathipour, a member of the Syndicate for Iran’s electricity industry, on Sunday.
“With plans devised for the current year, the number will increase to more than $150 million,” he added, saying that, “Syria, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are among the countries willing to buy electric transformers manufactured in Iran.”
YNG/4301649
