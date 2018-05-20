Iran exports $120m electricity equipment to Iraq, Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – According to an Iranian official, on Sunday, Iran has exported different electric transformers to the Afghanistan and Iraq in the past year of Iranian calendar year.

“Iran’s export of electricity industry equipment rose by 30 per cent in the past year [of the Iranian calendar] and in the same period different electric transformers at the value of more than $120 million were exported to Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Arsalan Fathipour, a member of the Syndicate for Iran’s electricity industry, on Sunday.

“With plans devised for the current year, the number will increase to more than $150 million,” he added, saying that, “Syria, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are among the countries willing to buy electric transformers manufactured in Iran.”

