Turkey announces preliminary end date of Olive Branch Op. in Afrin

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Pointing to possible joint operation against PKK with Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that the country's military will end the operation in Syria's Afrin by May.

Ankara launched operation Olive Branch in Afrin, in pursuit of "clearing" the Turkish border with Syria from the YPG. Turkish authorities consider the YPG and the PYD to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect of Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkey can carry out a cross-border military operation against PKK in northern Iraq jointly with Baghdad after elections in May, Turkish FM says.

SPUTNIK/MNA