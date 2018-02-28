European banks after resolving problems with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that European banks are seeking a banking solution with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to say that European countries are trying to solve banking problem with the Islamic Republic of Iran and have considered alternatives for this purpose.

Turning to the US stonewalling measures taken against Iran especially in the banking field, Zarif stated, “following the imposition of pressures by the US Department of Treasury on European countries, not only US government breaches its commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but also European countries cannot live up to their commitments under such circumstances.”

Following these sabotaging measures taken by the US government on Iran, European countries are forced to use different solutions to overcome these barriers in the field of resuming banking relations with Iran, the foreign minister reiterated.

Of course, some European countries have begun some measures in this regard, he said, adding, “for example, Italian government pays $5 billion worth of credits to its investors willing to invest in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Another solution is the use of euro banks that EU member states are trying to follow up this strategy, so that they can establish banking ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran with peace of mind, Zarif stressed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “European countries, which are involved in the nuclear talks, are seeking to establish banking relationships with Iran vehemently.”

