TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – In the aftermath of huge earthquakes in Mexico, the spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed sympathies to all the victims and families of yesterday terrible quake in Mexico.

Ghasemi refered to the terrible earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico and the emergency crush of the military aid helicopter and expressed his sympathies for the Mexican nation and government.

The 7.2 magnitude quake struck near the town of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. A magnitude 5.9 aftershock also centered in Oaxaca struck about an hour later, and was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks throughout the night and next day.

