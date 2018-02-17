7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico on Friday (local time), triggering a prolonged rumble that the government said caused minor damage to buildings in the southern state of Oaxaca.

A prolonged 7.2 magnitude quake that rocked Mexico on Friday left nearly a million homes and businesses without power in the capital and south but the only reported deaths came when a military helicopter crashed after surveying the aftermath.

At least 50 homes suffered damage in the southern state of Oaxaca, which, along with Mexico City, is still reeling from earthquakes that caused widespread damage in September.

The epicenter was about 90 miles (145 km) from Pacific coast surfer resort Puerto Escondido in the southern state of Oaxaca and had a depth of 15.3 miles (24.6 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

LR