Giving enemies smile meaningless: cmdr.

“We have no compromise with enemies and we have learned it from our martyrs,” said Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili, the Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, on Friday.

The Iranian commander made the remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the events of 1979 which lead to the victory of the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“We have to protect our cultural positions because the enemies are after creating crevice in them,” warned the commander.

“Numerous events in Iran have been the progenies of the arrogant imperialists and the nation will never forget them like the 1953 coup to topple popular PM in favor of the king, US military attack on Tabas in 1980, and the downing of the Iranian passenger plane over the Persian Gulf by US warship in 1988, so we will never shake hands with the tyrants and imperialists,” reassured the Iranian commander.

“One of the reasons that Iranian people always chant down with US is these mischievous deeds of the imperialist enemy and our people will never forget their animosities,” he opined.

