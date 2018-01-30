Boroujerdi meets with Turkmenistan amb.

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi met with Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Iran on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

In a meeting with Turkmenistan Ambassador to Iran Ahmad Ghorbanov on Tuesday, Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said, “There have always been good and positive relations between the two countries which are a solid foundation for the development of political, economic and cultural ties. The development of parliamentary relations plays an important role in consolidating and strengthening the relations between the two countries.”

He emphasized the need for security cooperation between the two countries, adding, “The devastating phenomenon of terrorism is a threat to all countries in the region and the world which make it important for all countries to exchange information and cooperate with each other to fight extremist groups.”

For his part, the Turkmenistan Ambassador said that there are many political and economic areas where the two countries can cooperate with each other. He also emphasized on the necessity of continuation of dialogue and negotiations for the technical resolution of issues related to gas projects by the two countries’ experts.





