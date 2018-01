TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Turkish jets have destroyed 11 PKK targets in northern Iraq, the military announced Monday.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the airstrikes targeted shelters and weapon emplacements of the terrorist group in the Qandil and Asos regions.

The army did not specify when the operation was launched, reported Anadolu.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the US and the EU.