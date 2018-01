ALEPPO, Jan. 29(MNA) – A solidarity stand was staged in Aleppo University in support of the national decision and in rejection of the US intervention in Syria and the US illegal military presence which violates the international law and makes an aggression on the Syrian sovereignty.

The Syrian students expressed their condemnation of the US intervention in Syria, this intervention which is embodied by supplying and supporting terrorists and hindering the efforts exerted to realize a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

They pointed out to the unity of the Syrian citizens and their support to the Syrian Arab army in its war against terrorism and the evil powers.

SANA/MNA