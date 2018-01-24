US Proposed Setting Up 30-km Security Zone in Northern Syria - Ankara

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) –Turkish Foreign Minister says US secretary of state Tillerson proposes 30 km safe zone in Syria.

The Turkish military has launched the military operation in Syria's Afrin on Saturday after the United States announced their plans to establish security forces consisting of Kurdish militants in Syria the vicinity of the Turkish borders, reported Sputnik.

Cavusoglu, who discussed the situation in Syria with Tillerson on the phone, said he urged for the end of the US support for the Kurdish People's Protection Units, also known as YPG, in Syria. He pointed out that the "United States does not want to face Turkey in the north of Syria," according to the report.