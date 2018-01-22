Domesticated artificial blood vessels unveiled

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Two technological achievements were unveiled at Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute on Monday.

According to an announcement, two technological achievements, artificial blood vessels and polymer adhesive bandage, were unveiled at Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute on Monday.

The two new breakthroughs were unveiled at the presence of Mehdi Nekomanesh, the Head of the Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute.

Polymer adhesive bandage has been developed for the treatment of skin lesions.

Artificial blood vessels is the second produced good of this institute, which is now ready to enter the clinical stage. So far this product used to be imported. In addition to medical applications, artificial blood vessels are used in the treatment of cardiovascular and kidney problems as well as textile industry for the production of footwear and sports jackets.

