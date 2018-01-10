Syrian army regains control over strategic areas in Hama, Idleb

HAMA, Jan. 10 (MNA) – A military source said that Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with popular defense groups, continued their military operations in pursuing the remaining Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the northeastern countryside of Hama, establishing control over al-Shakousieh village.

The operations resulted in killing and injuring many of the al-Nusra terrorists, destroying their fortified positions and weapons and ammunition that were in their possession, said the source.

The army’s engineering units dismantled the mines and IEDs planted by the terrorists among the citizens’ houses, the roads, and the main streets in the village, added the source.

Later, the source said that army units regained control over al-Rahjan town in the northeastern countryside as well.

Later, A military source added that units of the army regained control over the towns and villages of Rasm al-Hamedi, al-Adlya, Bourtokala, al-Ouja, Tal al-ouja in Idleb south-eastern countryside and over Um Sahrij in Hama north-eastern countryside, killing a number of terrorists.

SANA/MNA