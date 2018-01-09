Pope Francis calls for making efforts to rebuild trust in Syria

VATICAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Pope Francis called for making concerted international efforts to rebuild trust in Syria in order to enable Syrian refugees to return home.

In a speech Monday to ambassadors from some 185 nations, the Pope said that it is important to follow the various peace initiatives for the interest of Syria in a constructive atmosphere of increased confidence between the parties.

He stressed the need to protect all Syrians, including Christians who have been contributing for centuries in Syria’s history.

He also reaffirmed the need to respect the status of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and refrain from any initiative that exacerbates hostilities.

SANA/MNA