German archeologists due in Iran to better recognize Iranian ancient history

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – A group of German archeologists will visit Iran in Nov. 2018 in order to better recognize Iranian age-old history.

For this purpose, a famous archeological and cultural institute based in Germany named “Deutsche Orient-Gesellschaft (DOG)” has arranged a three-week trip to Iran for enthusiasts and interested individuals in Archeology.

“Instead of regular educational trips, this time, we are going to go to the places that have seen less tourists in the developed areas. In our trip to Iran, we will visit must-see sites of the country including Kerman province with its unique findings from ancient civilization of Jiroft,” the website of the Institute emphasized.

This trip will be headed by Dr. David Meyer, a veteran German archeologist. As an outstanding and prominent German archeologist, Dr. Meyer has participated in various international archeological projects in Syria, Iran, Qatar, Turkey and Turkmenistan in the past 15 years.

In their upcoming trip to Iran, it is supposed that the German archeological group will visit historical cities of Hamedan, Malayer, Nahavand, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, Sarpol-e Zahab, Dezful, Izeh, etc.

The DOG was officially founded on January 24, 1898 to foster public interest in oriental antiquities, and to promote related archaeological research. It competed with similar bodies in France and England, and reflected an increased enthusiasm to learn about the Bible lands in the late 19th century. DOG focused on the cultures of the Middle East from early times to the Islamic period.

The archeological trip will start from the 1st of Nov. 1-21, 2018, the repot concluded.

