Sun 24 December 2017
Exhibition of classic cars in Tehran
TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Proud owners of old and classic cars took their vehicles out to Azadi Racetrack in Tehran on Friday in the form of an exhibition.
By: Hamid Soleimani
2017-12-24 12:09
Tags
Azadi Sport Complex
Car Industry
Classic Autos
Tehran