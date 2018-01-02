Iranian researches develop new prosthetic limb

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Researchers at the Isfahan University of Technology have managed to innovate a new prosthetic limb for people have difficulties below their knees.

Nima Jamshidi, a faculty member of the Department of Medical Engineering at Isfahan University of Technology and the leader of the team who have achieved these new prosthetic limbs told Mehr News Agency correspondent, “prosthetic limbs are usually made in the United States and are made of carbon.”

He said “because carbon is one of materials that cannot be imported to Iran because of their possible military use according to imposed sanctions, we tried to use other materials in manufacturing our innovation.”

He continued saying “because of that problem, we had to use fibers that are not usually used in manufacturing prosthetic limbs,” adding that they had to develop prosthetic limbs of the same quality as American ones.

The faculty member of Isfahan University of Technology further explained “the average life span of American device is less than 3 years, while our product life span exceeds 5 years,” adding that they had estimated that period based on 6,000 steps every day.

Jamshidi said that they had tested the limbs on 40 people and hoped for a fall in their prices in Iran’s markets as the domestic ones are coming out.

