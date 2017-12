MOSCOW, Dec. 27 (MNA) – About 1,000 terrorists from the ISIL terrorist group (banned in many countries, including Russia) remain in Syria, Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, said.

A similar number has been voiced by Russian General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov, who stated that about 750 militants remained at the Shaddadi camp and around 350 more — at the At-Tanf camp, which, according to him, currently blocked by the Syrian government forces, adding that they had recorded militants movements away the area.

SPUTNIK/MNA