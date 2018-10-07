  1. Politics
7 October 2018 - 15:26

US-led coalition helicopters evacuate ISIL terrorists from Deir Ezzor

DEIR EZZOR, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Helicopters of the US-led International coalition evacuated a number of of ISIL terrorists from the south-eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Identical sources of media and information said Sunday  that Helicopters belonging to the US-led coalition, carried out an air landing  near al-Sha’feh town in the pocket where ISIL terrorists are positioned in the south-eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and transferred a number of ISIL terrorists of different nationalities .

Few days ago, the “International Coalition” carried out an air landing operation at the outskirts of al-Mrashde village located in the pocket where  ISIL terrorists spread in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, transferring a number of ISIL leaders .

