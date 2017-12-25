MP says Israeli regime backing PKK region in N Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – said Member of Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission Iskandar Watut warned Iraaqi officials that PKK is setting up a new region in northern Iraq.

“Masoud Barzani, receiving help from Israeli regime is forming a new region in northern Iraq,” said Member of Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission Iskandar Watut.

The Iraqi law-maker recounted that PKK (the Kurdistan Workers' Party) is organizing to establish a new region in northern Iraq. Mr. Watut said that it would be a serious threat to the national security of Iraq and the regional security and called for an immediate measure to foil the plot.

“Barzani proclaims that he is fighting PKK but he is equipping PKK. He dispatched PKK agents to Kirkuk and he along with his band attacked on Tuz Khurmatu,” noted the senior Iraqi legislator.

“The Iraqi government should join Turkey in fighting PKK to defeat them and the foil the plot to establish a new Kurdish region in northern Iraq,” said the Iraqi MP. “Barzani’s objective is to disrupt security of Iraq and the region in line with Israelis,” he added.

The terrorist group of PKK announced on Sunday that it will set up a new region in the Qandil Mountains cornered between Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.

The announcement was made before three hundred members of the group. According to the statement a popular council will be formed in the Qandil Mountains to govern over Baliyan, Nawodasht, Sourdi, Qalatuka, and Mardow.

