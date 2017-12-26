Barzani behind terrorist in Qandil Mountains: Iraqi MP

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – An Iraqi MP issued a statement on Tuesday saying that Barzani is after destabilizing the northern Iraq to pose more pressure on Tehran, Baghdad, and Ankara.

Abdul Rahman al Louizi, Iraqi MP from the constituency of Nineveh Governorate, issued a communique on Tuesday saying that all terrorist groups in northern Iraq are supported by Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani.

This member of the Council of Representatives of Iraq described the PKK decision to form a popular council in the Qandil Mountains to govern over Baliyan, Nawodasht, Sourdi, Qalatuka, and Mardow, in northern Iraq as an act of occupation conducted by the ISIL terrorists.

“The Kurdistan Democratic Party is paving the way for this terror enclave in a bid to pose pressure on Baghdad and neighboring countries,” asserted the Iraqi law-maker.

“The Kurdistan Democratic Party is trying to win the control of some regions after the protests of the last days and on the other hand in backing the formation of some terrorist groups like “White Flags” to pose more pressure on Baghdad,” noted the Iraqi MP.

He affirmed that Barzani is backing terrorist groups in the Qandil Mountains the same way he helped the ISIL.

“Baghdad and Ankara will in no way allow the formation of new illegal bands in northern Iraq which would endanger trade and oil transaction between the two countries, and hence the eradication of the council is surely to happen,” reiterated the legislator.

