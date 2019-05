Russian, Turkish military officials discuss ceasefire with Syrian opposition

Military officials of Russia and Turkey are currently holding talks in Ankara with the Syrian opposition on the parameters of a ceasefire in Syria, a diplomatic source said.



"Contacts between the opposition (military groups), us and the Turks are underway," the source told RIA Novosti.



The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey discussed in Moscow on December 20 the situation in Syria, including Aleppo. Given the involvement of all three countries' military officials in the events in Syria, the defense ministers joined the negotiations.



After the talks, the ministers said it was important to expand the ceasefire regime in Syria and voiced readiness to become the guarantors of an agreement between Damascus and the opposition that was being drafted. Besides, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed a joint statement to revive the political process to end the conflict in Syria. The document reaffirms respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



