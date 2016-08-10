  1. Sports
10 August 2016

Rio Olympics;

Iranian swimmer fails to reach semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s youngest representative in Rio Olympics Nasimi Shad was unsuccessful in reaching semifinal round of Men's 200m breaststroke.

Swimming in Heat 1 of the Olympic event, Iran’s Arya Nasimi Shad clocked 2:20.18 minutes to finish last and miss the next round.

New Zealand’s Glenn Snyders (2:12.47), David Horvath from Hungary (2:13.24) and Basten Caerts of Belgium (2:13.44) finished first to third in Heat 1 of Men's 200m breaststroke.

“I spared no effort though I failed to repeat my national record,” said Nasimi Shad after the competition adding “it feels really good when you compete with powerful rivals and I gained a very good experience.”

Earlier in July, the young Iranian swimmer had finished fourth by clocking 02:20.68 minutes in the finals of FINA Budapest Championship to secure a place in 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games.

