Iran deploys cutting-edge Ghadir radar system

The country’s second advanced long-range radar system, named Ghadir, was unveiled in a ceremony on Saturday in Ahvaz, attended by Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Farzad Esmaeili and a number of other military top brass.

The domestically developed radar system uses three-dimensional (3D) technology to detect all aerial targets, including cruise and ballistic missiles, stealth drones, as well as low-altitude satellites.

Ghadir long-range radar can monitor all types of aircrafts within a radius of 600 kilomeres and detect ballistic missiles within a radius of 1,100 kilometers at a maximum 100-km altitude.

The first Ghadir radar system was unveiled in June 2014 and put into service in Garmsar radar site in Semnan province. The second radar after having undergone several tests for six months has been deployed into the country’s air defense on Saturday. The third radar has also finished construction and will be put into service in the near future.

According to Brig. General Esmaeili, Ghadir radar system costs one fifth of its foreign version and will considerably increase the security of Iran’s airspace.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems.

Despite its great defense achievements, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly said its military might poses no threat to other countries, insisting that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.