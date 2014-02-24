Raul Lozano shortlisted for Iran volleyball job: report

Lozano, who hails from Argentina, began his coaching career with Estudientes de la Plata of Argentina and also worked at several Italian clubs, including Rex Pordenone, Cedisa Salerno, and Milan Volley, as well as Germany’s Niemcy.

Iran has already reached an initial agreement with Italian coach Lorenzo Bernardi, who was named the Volleyball Player of the Century. However, Iran Volleyball Federation President Mohammad-Reza Davarzani negotiated with Raul Lozano as well, the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Iranian volleyball officials have negotiated with some well-known coaches, namely current Poland coach Andrea Anastasi, former U.S. coach Hugh McCutcheon, Lorenzo Bernardi, and former Russia coach Vladimir Alekno.

Velasco, who was appointed head coach of the Iranian men's national team in 2011, resigned after Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner asked him to take the helm of his motherland’s team.

Under the tutelage of Velasco, Iran made history in the FIVB Men's World League 2013 when the team defeated giants Italy, Cuba, Serbia, and Germany.

Velasco also led Iran to titles in the Asian Volleyball Championship in 2011 and 2013.