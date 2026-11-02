  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2026, 10:18 PM

Araghchi returns home after talks with Turkmen officials

Araghchi returns home after talks with Turkmen officials

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returned to Tehran on Monday after a one-day visit to Ashgabat, where he held diplomatic talks with senior Turkmen officials on bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation.

During the visit, Araghchi met with Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to discuss the latest developments in bilateral ties and prospects for strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat.

The talks covered opportunities to expand political and economic relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Both sides stressed the need to make better use of existing capacities to broaden cooperation across various political and economic fields.

The visit was part of ongoing political and economic consultations between Iran and Turkmenistan aimed at following up on previously-signed agreements, removing trade barriers, and expanding regional cooperation.

MNA

News ID 249114

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