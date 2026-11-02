Leader's intimiate response to a student's letter

Following a heartfelt letter sent by Alireza Bakhshi Iraj—a 10-year-old student from Tehran—to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader responded with a letter expressing his appreciation for the student’s kind sentiments and, in return, presented him with a gift.

On September 14, 2026 (Shahrivar 23, 1405), the student wrote a sincere letter to the Leader. In it, he expressed his affection and gratitude for the Leader’s guidance, and also included a gift—intended both as a symbol of thanks to the Leader and as a contribution to support the armed forces.

The text of the student's letter was as follows:

In the Name of God

Salam, Agha.

My name is Alireza Bakhshi.

I am ten years old and live in Tehran.

To be honest, I don't know whether my letter will reach you or not.

I wish I could talk to you in person.

The truth is, we owe you so much for your guidance.

This money is also to thank you and to help the fighters of Islam.

Hoping to meet you,

Alireza Bakhshi Iraj

Shahrivar 23, 1405

[Sept. 14, 2026]

P.S. Happy belated birthday!

The letter reached the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. In response to the student's expression of affection, Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei also wrote him a letter and, in turn, presented him with a gift.

The text of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's response to the letter of Mr. Alireza Bakhshi Iraj

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To my dear friend, Mr. Alireza Bakhshi,

May God's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

Thank you for your kind attention. Of course, this humble servant was born in the month of Esfand (late February/early March). In return, I offer you a gift. Although, it’s very little when considered beside your generosity. Please convey my greetings to your family.

Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei

Mehr 19, 1405

[Oct. 11, 2026]

P.S. You have a nice handwriting.

MNA/6997899