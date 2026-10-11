Iran will strike enemy's ships again if necessary: Sayyari

In a recent interview, Sayyari stated that Iran has already dealt blows to enemy vessels and stands fully prepared to retaliate should any further aggression occur against it.

He underscored that Iran is far from defenseless, highlighting that the nation commands military capabilities and equipment that are widely recognized globally, and has consistently maintained a robust defense.

The Army’s Chief of Staff and Coordinator Deputy further noted that the Iranian nation has proven its resilience and determination to stand against adversaries, enduring challenges to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, the Islamic Revolution, and its national honor.

On October 09, The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said a giant vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was hit and caught fire, holding the U.S. military responsible for escalating tensions in regional maritime transportation.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the incident occurred as part of its efforts to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz and prevent the presence of “aggressor armies” in the area.

MNA